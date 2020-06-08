All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 13945 South Summertree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
13945 South Summertree Lane
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

13945 South Summertree Lane

13945 South Summertree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13945 South Summertree Lane, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light and bright home in the popular Tomahawk Trails neighborhood! Kitchen opens to living room with vaulted ceiling. Lots of character and charm in this home. Large deck in private back yard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Great location convenient to schools. Finished lower level offers family room, 4th bedroom or office, and half bath. Don't miss it!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13945 South Summertree Lane have any available units?
13945 South Summertree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 13945 South Summertree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13945 South Summertree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13945 South Summertree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13945 South Summertree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13945 South Summertree Lane offer parking?
No, 13945 South Summertree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13945 South Summertree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13945 South Summertree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13945 South Summertree Lane have a pool?
No, 13945 South Summertree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13945 South Summertree Lane have accessible units?
No, 13945 South Summertree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13945 South Summertree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13945 South Summertree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13945 South Summertree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13945 South Summertree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City