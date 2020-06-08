13945 South Summertree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Light and bright home in the popular Tomahawk Trails neighborhood! Kitchen opens to living room with vaulted ceiling. Lots of character and charm in this home. Large deck in private back yard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Great location convenient to schools. Finished lower level offers family room, 4th bedroom or office, and half bath. Don't miss it!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.