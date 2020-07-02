12324 S Clinton St

Amenities

Beautiful reverse one and a half story 4 bed home - Property Id: 159621



Available soon this beautiful reverse one and a half story 2500 square foot home. This home has a total of 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, a formal living room on first floor and a family room on the lower daylight level. You will want to spend many evenings on the 20' x 40' covered and screened in deck, which has access from both a main floor bedroom and the dinning area. You will find newly refinished hardware floors on the entire first level, wall to wall carpet in all bedrooms and ceramic tile with upgraded fixtures in all baths. This beautiful home is located in a Cul-de-sac and is within walking distance to the elementary school, neighborhood park and neighborhood pool. Please call to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159621p

No Pets Allowed



