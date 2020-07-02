All apartments in Olathe
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

12324 S Clinton St

12324 South Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

12324 South Clinton Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Hunter's Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful reverse one and a half story 4 bed home - Property Id: 159621

Available soon this beautiful reverse one and a half story 2500 square foot home. This home has a total of 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, a formal living room on first floor and a family room on the lower daylight level. You will want to spend many evenings on the 20' x 40' covered and screened in deck, which has access from both a main floor bedroom and the dinning area. You will find newly refinished hardware floors on the entire first level, wall to wall carpet in all bedrooms and ceramic tile with upgraded fixtures in all baths. This beautiful home is located in a Cul-de-sac and is within walking distance to the elementary school, neighborhood park and neighborhood pool. Please call to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159621p
Property Id 159621

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5172584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12324 S Clinton St have any available units?
12324 S Clinton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 12324 S Clinton St have?
Some of 12324 S Clinton St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12324 S Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
12324 S Clinton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12324 S Clinton St pet-friendly?
No, 12324 S Clinton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 12324 S Clinton St offer parking?
No, 12324 S Clinton St does not offer parking.
Does 12324 S Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12324 S Clinton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12324 S Clinton St have a pool?
Yes, 12324 S Clinton St has a pool.
Does 12324 S Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 12324 S Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 12324 S Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12324 S Clinton St has units with dishwashers.

