1 Bed/1Bath off Santa-Fe and I-35! Available July 15 Another great listing by Tammie and Renters Warehouse! This is a top level unit with deck in a multi-plex. AVAILABLE July 15th. Just off Interstate 35 and Sante Fe with easy access to Interstate 35 & 435 along with off street parking included in the rent. Inside Entry Apartment access. Large bedroom with large closet. Two way entrance for bathroom into hall/bedroom. Sliding doors to second floor deck. Large lot is lined with mature trees. Plenty of parking space in shared building lot. Tenants are responsible for gas, electricity and water. Trash and Off Street Parking included in the rent!! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and good rental history. Pets are negotiable with a deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. $157 admin fee. **3D Photos coming soon and Virtual Tour available!!