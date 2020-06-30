1209 N Purdom St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

{1209} Completely Remodeled + Fenced Yard + Finished Basement + Olathe North High - Gorgeous remodel in Parkway Estates



Main level features wood plank flooring throughout the large living room and connected formal dining room! Completely updated kitchen featuring granite counters, subway tile, SS Appliances and dry bar/ coffee bar!



Second floor master with coffered ceilings and beautifully updated master bath with standing tile shower! Two additional bedrooms with great closet space. All new carpeting!



Updated hall bathroom. Bedroom level laundry, Washer/Dryer provided!



Finished lower level with decorative whitewash fireplace, and access to the back yard!



All new paint and flooring throughout!



Heated 2 car garage. Sub basement perfect for additional storage!



New decks off the upper and lower level. Fenced yard.



Northview Elementary

Santa Fe Trail Middle

Olathe North High



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5240563)