Amenities
6000 W 53rd Place Available 08/07/20 Completely Updated Inside + SS Kitchen Apps + 2 Living Rooms + Unfinished Basement - Spacious remodel in fantastic location!
Beautiful dark hardwoods with neutral gray tones throughout.
Home features 2 large and bright living rooms, 1 with a fireplace that walks out to the back patio.
Kitchen is the star of the home, it is large with tons of counter & cabinet space, 2 pantries, all new stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and tile floors. Granite countertops too!
Unfinished basement with W/D hook ups.
Shawnee Mission North Schools
Pets welcome! 2 maximum, no puppies/kittens or aggressive breeds!
(RLNE2763390)