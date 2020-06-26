Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6000 W 53rd Place Available 08/07/20 Completely Updated Inside + SS Kitchen Apps + 2 Living Rooms + Unfinished Basement - Spacious remodel in fantastic location!



Beautiful dark hardwoods with neutral gray tones throughout.



Home features 2 large and bright living rooms, 1 with a fireplace that walks out to the back patio.



Kitchen is the star of the home, it is large with tons of counter & cabinet space, 2 pantries, all new stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and tile floors. Granite countertops too!



Unfinished basement with W/D hook ups.



Shawnee Mission North Schools



Pets welcome! 2 maximum, no puppies/kittens or aggressive breeds!



(RLNE2763390)