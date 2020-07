Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning extra storage oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar internet cafe online portal

Bridges at Foxridge resides on 28 acres, offering scenic views you won't find anywhere else. Soak in the sunsets and colorful surroundings inside some of the most spacious apartment homes in the area. Bridges at Foxridge provides a sense of community, from our outdoor playground and indoor Children's Creativity Center to enjoying a peaceful walk around the grounds or stroll with your dog inside the fenced on-site dog park. Located just off of 56th and Metcalf, take advantage of easy access to I-35, I-635, and 69 Hwy. Right next to the growing Downtown Mission district and just minutes from the historic Country Club Plaza, Bridges at Foxridge places you exactly where you want to be to get where you need to go. Enjoy our world class management team and top of the line service.Experience Living - Experience Bridges at Foxridge