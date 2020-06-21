5538 HORTON

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Mission Kansas - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Mission KS has a new backsplash and refinished hardwood floors. Nice quiet neighborhood, a real must see!
It offers a refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hardwood floors, an unfinished basement and washer & dryer connections.
Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities.
This home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.
(RLNE2450588)