5538 HORTON

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Mission Kansas - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Mission KS has a new backsplash and refinished hardwood floors. Nice quiet neighborhood, a real must see!

It offers a refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hardwood floors, an unfinished basement and washer & dryer connections.

Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.



For a full list of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.



(RLNE2450588)