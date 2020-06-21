All apartments in Mission
5538 HORTON

5538 Horton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5538 Horton Street, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Mission Kansas - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Mission KS has a new backsplash and refinished hardwood floors. Nice quiet neighborhood, a real must see!
It offers a refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hardwood floors, an unfinished basement and washer & dryer connections.
Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

For a full list of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE2450588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5538 HORTON have any available units?
5538 HORTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 5538 HORTON have?
Some of 5538 HORTON's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5538 HORTON currently offering any rent specials?
5538 HORTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5538 HORTON pet-friendly?
Yes, 5538 HORTON is pet friendly.
Does 5538 HORTON offer parking?
No, 5538 HORTON does not offer parking.
Does 5538 HORTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5538 HORTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5538 HORTON have a pool?
No, 5538 HORTON does not have a pool.
Does 5538 HORTON have accessible units?
No, 5538 HORTON does not have accessible units.
Does 5538 HORTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5538 HORTON has units with dishwashers.
Does 5538 HORTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 5538 HORTON does not have units with air conditioning.
