5310 Lamar

Mission KS Home newly remodeled in Great Location - This Mission Kansas home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful Hardwood floors run throughout main level of the home with carpet in 1 bedroom. Kitchen and Bath have new tile flooring The kitchen includes: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher and built in Microwave. The washer/dryer hookups are in large Tiled laundry room. The backyard is fenced. This home has a private driveway and a one car attached garage. Basement is large and unfinished with additional storage in Garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent is $1,895.00 Per Month



