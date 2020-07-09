All apartments in Mission
Find more places like 5310 Lamar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission, KS
/
5310 Lamar
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

5310 Lamar

5310 Lamar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

5310 Lamar Avenue, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Mission KS Home newly remodeled in Great Location - This Mission Kansas home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful Hardwood floors run throughout main level of the home with carpet in 1 bedroom. Kitchen and Bath have new tile flooring The kitchen includes: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher and built in Microwave. The washer/dryer hookups are in large Tiled laundry room. The backyard is fenced. This home has a private driveway and a one car attached garage. Basement is large and unfinished with additional storage in Garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1,895.00 Per Month

(RLNE5165578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Lamar have any available units?
5310 Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 5310 Lamar have?
Some of 5310 Lamar's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Lamar pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 Lamar is pet friendly.
Does 5310 Lamar offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Lamar offers parking.
Does 5310 Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 Lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Lamar have a pool?
No, 5310 Lamar does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Lamar have accessible units?
No, 5310 Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Lamar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 Lamar has units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 Lamar have units with air conditioning?
No, 5310 Lamar does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr
Mission, KS 66202

Similar Pages

Mission 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMission 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mission Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMission Pet Friendly Apartments
Mission Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MONorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City