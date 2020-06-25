5135 Outlook Street

Amenities
{5135} Completely Remodeled Ranch with high-end finishes + Finished Lower Level + Updates Galore + 2 Car Garage! Short Term Options Available! - Showstopper Mission ranch with updates galore! This top to bottom remodel includes Brand new flooring, Kitchen Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, New roof, HVAC & 2 car detached garage!
Highly desired open layout with all 4 bedrooms, Office Space, Laundry and Mudroom on the main level!
The Spacious & Private master suite features a large walk-in closet & full bath. The finished basement makes for a great recreation room or 5th non-conforming bedroom!
Shawnee Mission School District
Elementary: Rushton
Middle: Hocker Grove
High School: SM North
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4792846)