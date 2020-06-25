5135 Outlook Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage pet friendly

{5135} Completely Remodeled Ranch with high-end finishes + Finished Lower Level + Updates Galore + 2 Car Garage! Short Term Options Available! - Showstopper Mission ranch with updates galore! This top to bottom remodel includes Brand new flooring, Kitchen Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, New roof, HVAC & 2 car detached garage!



Highly desired open layout with all 4 bedrooms, Office Space, Laundry and Mudroom on the main level!



The Spacious & Private master suite features a large walk-in closet & full bath. The finished basement makes for a great recreation room or 5th non-conforming bedroom!



Shawnee Mission School District

Elementary: Rushton

Middle: Hocker Grove

High School: SM North



No Cats Allowed



