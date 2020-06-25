All apartments in Mission
Find more places like 5135 Outlook Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission, KS
/
5135 Outlook Street
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

5135 Outlook Street

5135 Outlook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5135 Outlook Street, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
pet friendly
{5135} Completely Remodeled Ranch with high-end finishes + Finished Lower Level + Updates Galore + 2 Car Garage! Short Term Options Available! - Showstopper Mission ranch with updates galore! This top to bottom remodel includes Brand new flooring, Kitchen Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, New roof, HVAC & 2 car detached garage!

Highly desired open layout with all 4 bedrooms, Office Space, Laundry and Mudroom on the main level!

The Spacious & Private master suite features a large walk-in closet & full bath. The finished basement makes for a great recreation room or 5th non-conforming bedroom!

Shawnee Mission School District
Elementary: Rushton
Middle: Hocker Grove
High School: SM North

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4792846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 Outlook Street have any available units?
5135 Outlook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 5135 Outlook Street have?
Some of 5135 Outlook Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 Outlook Street currently offering any rent specials?
5135 Outlook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 Outlook Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5135 Outlook Street is pet friendly.
Does 5135 Outlook Street offer parking?
Yes, 5135 Outlook Street offers parking.
Does 5135 Outlook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 Outlook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 Outlook Street have a pool?
No, 5135 Outlook Street does not have a pool.
Does 5135 Outlook Street have accessible units?
No, 5135 Outlook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 Outlook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5135 Outlook Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5135 Outlook Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5135 Outlook Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr
Mission, KS 66202

Similar Pages

Mission 2 BedroomsMission Apartments with Balcony
Mission Apartments with GymMission Apartments with Pool
Mission Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City