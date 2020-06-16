All apartments in Leawood
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

8716 Meadow Lane

8716 Meadow Lane · (816) 912-3333
Location

8716 Meadow Lane, Leawood, KS 66206
Leawood North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8716 Meadow Lane · Avail. Oct 1

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8716 Meadow Lane Available 10/01/20 Beautifully remodeled Leawood Home on exclusive private Street - This Leawood Kansas home is now available to lease. It has three bedrooms and two full baths. The home offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout the large sized rooms. The kitchen appliances include: Stainless Steel Stove, Dishwasher, Built in Microwave and Refrigerator. The home has a great deck, patio and Park like fenced backyard. There is a private driveway with a two car attached garage. The basement is unfinished for nice dry storage and also includes washer and dryer hookups. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent with ownership approval.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $2,395.00 Per Month

(RLNE5039162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8716 Meadow Lane have any available units?
8716 Meadow Lane has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8716 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 8716 Meadow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8716 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8716 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8716 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8716 Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8716 Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8716 Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 8716 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8716 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8716 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 8716 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8716 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 8716 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8716 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8716 Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8716 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8716 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
