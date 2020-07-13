2220 Condolea Terrace

Amenities

Maintenance-provided luxury home in Leawood South Country Club neighborhood. Beautifully remodeled interior with updated kitchen including quartz countertops, new subway tile backspash, and new stainless steel appliances. Open great room ? dining room with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and charming brick fireplace, Both great room and dining room walk out onto the private back patio with fenced yard backing to green space. Large main floor master suite with hardwoods, a walk in closet, and tiled bathroom with extra built-in storage. The upper floor features two oversize bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and walk in closets and a shared bathroom with large vanity, plus a big loft area overlooking the great room. The front bedroom has a martini deck overlooking the private front patio. The enormous full basement provides lots of storage and a big office or craft/hobby room.