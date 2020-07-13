All apartments in Leawood
2220 Condolea Terrace

2220 Condolea Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Condolea Terrace, Leawood, KS 66209
Leawood South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82fe9030fd ----
Maintenance-provided luxury home in Leawood South Country Club neighborhood. Beautifully remodeled interior with updated kitchen including quartz countertops, new subway tile backspash, and new stainless steel appliances. Open great room ? dining room with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and charming brick fireplace, Both great room and dining room walk out onto the private back patio with fenced yard backing to green space. Large main floor master suite with hardwoods, a walk in closet, and tiled bathroom with extra built-in storage. The upper floor features two oversize bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and walk in closets and a shared bathroom with large vanity, plus a big loft area overlooking the great room. The front bedroom has a martini deck overlooking the private front patio. The enormous full basement provides lots of storage and a big office or craft/hobby room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Condolea Terrace have any available units?
2220 Condolea Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 2220 Condolea Terrace have?
Some of 2220 Condolea Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Condolea Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Condolea Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Condolea Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Condolea Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leawood.
Does 2220 Condolea Terrace offer parking?
No, 2220 Condolea Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Condolea Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Condolea Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Condolea Terrace have a pool?
No, 2220 Condolea Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Condolea Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2220 Condolea Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Condolea Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Condolea Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Condolea Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Condolea Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
