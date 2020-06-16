All apartments in Leawood
Last updated June 30 2020

11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G

11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway · (816) 868-1904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway, Leawood, KS 66211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Leawood Townhome! 3br/2.5ba/2 Car Garage! Open Floor Plan!! Kitchen w/ Granite Counter tops, Ample Cabinet Space & Storage/Pantry! Wood Burning Fireplace in Great Room! Master Bedroom w/ His/ Her Closets! Huge Walk-In Closet! Master Bathroom Remodeled w/ Soaker Tub and Separate Surround Tie Shower! Lots of Natural Light in Windows w/ Electric Blinds! Bedroom Level Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer! You will Love Living in Tomahawk Creek! HOA Covers Water, Snow Removal, Lawn, Clubhouse, Pool, Gym, Tennis Courts!
Beautiful Leawood Townhome! 3br/2.5ba/2 Car Garage! Open Floor Plan!! Kitchen w/ Granite Counter tops, Ample Cabinet Space, Brand New Refrigerator & Storage/Pantry! Wood Burning Fireplace in Great Room! Master Bedroom w/ His/ Her Closets! Huge Walk-In Closet! Master Bathroom Remodeled w/ Soaker Tub and Separate Surround Tie Shower! Washer & Dryer Bedroom Level! Lots of Natural Light in Windows w/ Electric Blinds! You will Love Living in Tomahawk Creek! HOA Covers Water, Snow Removal, Lawn, Clubhouse, Pool, Gym, Tennis Courts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G have any available units?
11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G have?
Some of 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G currently offering any rent specials?
11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G pet-friendly?
No, 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leawood.
Does 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G offer parking?
Yes, 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G offers parking.
Does 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G have a pool?
Yes, 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G has a pool.
Does 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G have accessible units?
No, 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G does not have accessible units.
Does 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G has units with dishwashers.
Does 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G have units with air conditioning?
No, 11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G does not have units with air conditioning.
