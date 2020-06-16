11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Leawood Townhome! 3br/2.5ba/2 Car Garage! Open Floor Plan!! Kitchen w/ Granite Counter tops, Ample Cabinet Space & Storage/Pantry! Wood Burning Fireplace in Great Room! Master Bedroom w/ His/ Her Closets! Huge Walk-In Closet! Master Bathroom Remodeled w/ Soaker Tub and Separate Surround Tie Shower! Lots of Natural Light in Windows w/ Electric Blinds! Bedroom Level Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer! You will Love Living in Tomahawk Creek! HOA Covers Water, Snow Removal, Lawn, Clubhouse, Pool, Gym, Tennis Courts!

