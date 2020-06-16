11624 Tomahawk Creek Parkway #G

Amenities
Beautiful Leawood Townhome! 3br/2.5ba/2 Car Garage! Open Floor Plan!! Kitchen w/ Granite Counter tops, Ample Cabinet Space & Storage/Pantry! Wood Burning Fireplace in Great Room! Master Bedroom w/ His/ Her Closets! Huge Walk-In Closet! Master Bathroom Remodeled w/ Soaker Tub and Separate Surround Tie Shower! Lots of Natural Light in Windows w/ Electric Blinds! Bedroom Level Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer! You will Love Living in Tomahawk Creek! HOA Covers Water, Snow Removal, Lawn, Clubhouse, Pool, Gym, Tennis Courts!
