1329 Cheyenne Street

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is one of a kind. 4BR/2BTH in Leavenworth. With multiple levels, this place has room for everyone! A one car garage that leads down to the basement, original hardwood floors on the main level, with brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances and updated fixtures throughout.

One of the upstairs bedrooms even has an elevated walk-out deck space into the fenced in backyard.

Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com.

