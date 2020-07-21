All apartments in Leavenworth
Last updated August 28 2019 at 5:54 PM

1329 Cheyenne Street

1329 Cheyenne Street · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Cheyenne Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is one of a kind. 4BR/2BTH in Leavenworth. With multiple levels, this place has room for everyone! A one car garage that leads down to the basement, original hardwood floors on the main level, with brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances and updated fixtures throughout.
One of the upstairs bedrooms even has an elevated walk-out deck space into the fenced in backyard.
Act quickly because this home will be gone in a flash! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Cheyenne Street have any available units?
1329 Cheyenne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 1329 Cheyenne Street have?
Some of 1329 Cheyenne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Cheyenne Street currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Cheyenne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Cheyenne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 Cheyenne Street is pet friendly.
Does 1329 Cheyenne Street offer parking?
Yes, 1329 Cheyenne Street offers parking.
Does 1329 Cheyenne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Cheyenne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Cheyenne Street have a pool?
No, 1329 Cheyenne Street does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Cheyenne Street have accessible units?
No, 1329 Cheyenne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Cheyenne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 Cheyenne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1329 Cheyenne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1329 Cheyenne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
