Last updated December 16 2019 at 7:53 PM

321 Fawn Valley Street

Location

321 Fawn Valley Street, Lansing, KS 66043

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious, sunny, completed renovated split foyer home has all the updates. Neutral grey tone and white woodwork throughout. Laminte flooring in upper living space, brand new carpet bedrooms and finished basement. Fenced yard, patio, and extra storage shed.

Open and perfect for entertaining, is the kitchen/dining/living room combo. Pantry with pull out shelving, brand new S/S appliances, all included.

Spacious master suite with walk in closet, ceiling fan, and full bathroom (with stand up shower).

Other two bedrooms share the hall bathroom. Both have great closet sizes too.

Large 2 car garage provides great storage.

Utility room on the finished basement level, with tile fireplace, new carpet, and convenient half bath.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

