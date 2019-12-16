321 Fawn Valley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious, sunny, completed renovated split foyer home has all the updates. Neutral grey tone and white woodwork throughout. Laminte flooring in upper living space, brand new carpet bedrooms and finished basement. Fenced yard, patio, and extra storage shed.



Open and perfect for entertaining, is the kitchen/dining/living room combo. Pantry with pull out shelving, brand new S/S appliances, all included.



Spacious master suite with walk in closet, ceiling fan, and full bathroom (with stand up shower).



Other two bedrooms share the hall bathroom. Both have great closet sizes too.



Large 2 car garage provides great storage.



Utility room on the finished basement level, with tile fireplace, new carpet, and convenient half bath.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.