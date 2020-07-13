All apartments in Kansas City
Concord Square
Last updated June 26 2020 at 1:47 AM

Concord Square

Open Now until 5pm
7842 Everett Ave · (913) 543-4431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7842 Everett Ave, Kansas City, KS 66112
Victory Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Concord Square.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
Come see what makes us exceptional! We have fully renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, with a new fitness center, pool area, business center and so much more. Located only minutes from the Legends & Kansas Speedway! Newly Renovated Community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $300.00 - full month rent
Move-in Fees: $150.00 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Reserved parking $20.00.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Concord Square have any available units?
Concord Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Concord Square have?
Some of Concord Square's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Concord Square currently offering any rent specials?
Concord Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Concord Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Concord Square is pet friendly.
Does Concord Square offer parking?
Yes, Concord Square offers parking.
Does Concord Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Concord Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Concord Square have a pool?
Yes, Concord Square has a pool.
Does Concord Square have accessible units?
No, Concord Square does not have accessible units.
Does Concord Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Concord Square has units with dishwashers.
