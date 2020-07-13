Concord Square

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $300.00 - full month rent
Move-in Fees: $150.00 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Reserved parking $20.00.