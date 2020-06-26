All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8501 Ann Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
8501 Ann Ave
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

8501 Ann Ave

8501 Ann Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Victory Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8501 Ann Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66112
Victory Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed Room 2 Bath - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4916509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 Ann Ave have any available units?
8501 Ann Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8501 Ann Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8501 Ann Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 Ann Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8501 Ann Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8501 Ann Ave offer parking?
No, 8501 Ann Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8501 Ann Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 Ann Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 Ann Ave have a pool?
No, 8501 Ann Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8501 Ann Ave have accessible units?
No, 8501 Ann Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 Ann Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8501 Ann Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8501 Ann Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8501 Ann Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City