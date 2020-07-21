7507 Lyon Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Home - You really have to see this cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just south of I-70 off 78th St.



Featuring stunning hardwood flooring, a brand new kitchen, and bath, as well as brand new stainless steel appliances!



You really have to see this gem to believe it! Make sure you scheduled your Rently tour today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



Voepel Property Management

(816) 405-4845

www.rentalskc.com



(RLNE5044479)