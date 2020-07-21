All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7507 Lyon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
7507 Lyon Ave
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

7507 Lyon Ave

7507 Lyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

7507 Lyon Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66111
Muncie - Stony Pt.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Home - You really have to see this cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just south of I-70 off 78th St.

Featuring stunning hardwood flooring, a brand new kitchen, and bath, as well as brand new stainless steel appliances!

You really have to see this gem to believe it! Make sure you scheduled your Rently tour today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
(816) 405-4845
www.rentalskc.com

(RLNE5044479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 Lyon Ave have any available units?
7507 Lyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7507 Lyon Ave have?
Some of 7507 Lyon Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 Lyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7507 Lyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 Lyon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7507 Lyon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7507 Lyon Ave offer parking?
No, 7507 Lyon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7507 Lyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 Lyon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 Lyon Ave have a pool?
No, 7507 Lyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7507 Lyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 7507 Lyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 Lyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 Lyon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Apartments with BalconiesKansas City Apartments with Parking
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale
Victory Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City