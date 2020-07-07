All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:35 PM

7021 Lathrop Avenue

7021 Lathrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7021 Lathrop Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66109
Victory Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Charming Mid-Century Cottage This 1950âs cottage home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. With 1600 sqft there is plenty of extra space with finished dormers, a den, and an unfinished basement leading to the one car garage. This home sits on 1/2 acre lot with mature trees and landscaping all in an established neighborhood. Longer leases preferred. Requirements: 3x Monthly Rent Income 1 Month Rent + Security Deposit $45 Application fee per adult Pets allowed with additional deposit Available: May 1st Where: 7021 Lathrop Ave Kansas City, Kansas Contact: Tammie Nordhus Rent Estate Advisor Call/Text 816-208-8662

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7021 Lathrop Avenue have any available units?
7021 Lathrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7021 Lathrop Avenue have?
Some of 7021 Lathrop Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 Lathrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Lathrop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Lathrop Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7021 Lathrop Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7021 Lathrop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7021 Lathrop Avenue offers parking.
Does 7021 Lathrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7021 Lathrop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Lathrop Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7021 Lathrop Avenue has a pool.
Does 7021 Lathrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7021 Lathrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Lathrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7021 Lathrop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

