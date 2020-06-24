All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

5106 Dodson Street

5106 Dodson Street
Location

5106 Dodson Street, Kansas City, KS 66106
Turner

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch style home located in Kansas City Kansas and is now ready for new tenants!

Featuring brand new carpeting throughout the main living space, new laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathroom as well as updated fixtures. The kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinetry, countertops and appliances, there are also washer/dryer hookups.

The living room has great oversized windows that allow tons of natural light to fill the space. the bedrooms are all a great size and offer more than enough room for the entire family!

Make sure to check out this charmer today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 Dodson Street have any available units?
5106 Dodson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5106 Dodson Street have?
Some of 5106 Dodson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 Dodson Street currently offering any rent specials?
5106 Dodson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 Dodson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5106 Dodson Street is pet friendly.
Does 5106 Dodson Street offer parking?
No, 5106 Dodson Street does not offer parking.
Does 5106 Dodson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 Dodson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 Dodson Street have a pool?
No, 5106 Dodson Street does not have a pool.
Does 5106 Dodson Street have accessible units?
No, 5106 Dodson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 Dodson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 Dodson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
