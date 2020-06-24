5106 Dodson Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated carpet

This remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch style home located in Kansas City Kansas and is now ready for new tenants!



Featuring brand new carpeting throughout the main living space, new laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathroom as well as updated fixtures. The kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinetry, countertops and appliances, there are also washer/dryer hookups.



The living room has great oversized windows that allow tons of natural light to fill the space. the bedrooms are all a great size and offer more than enough room for the entire family!



Make sure to check out this charmer today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.