4613 CAMBRIDGE

Amenities

pet friendly pool carpet range oven refrigerator

Two Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow next to Woodside Pool - This 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow is next to Woodside Pool & Racket Club. It offers a refrigerator, stove, oven, carpet, fresh paint throughout, lots of windows and is on a cul-de-sac.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 60lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Breed restrictions apply*



(RLNE3886282)