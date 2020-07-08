4463 RAINBOW BLVD.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Rainbow Townhomes - This is a beautiful one bdrm/one bath town home available just blocks from the new Woodside Village and Health Club. The unit is up a flight of internal stairs, has great windows and a newer updated look. There are stainless steel appliances, balcony, and washer/dryer. There is plenty of off street parking in back. Owner pays water and trash and tenant pays electric only. Rent $1100/month and $500/deposit. Pet friendly with $150 non refundable pet fee. Smoking outside only.



(RLNE5756781)