4463 RAINBOW BLVD.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

4463 RAINBOW BLVD.

4463 Rainbow Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4463 Rainbow Boulevard, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rainbow Townhomes - This is a beautiful one bdrm/one bath town home available just blocks from the new Woodside Village and Health Club. The unit is up a flight of internal stairs, has great windows and a newer updated look. There are stainless steel appliances, balcony, and washer/dryer. There is plenty of off street parking in back. Owner pays water and trash and tenant pays electric only. Rent $1100/month and $500/deposit. Pet friendly with $150 non refundable pet fee. Smoking outside only.

(RLNE5756781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. have any available units?
4463 RAINBOW BLVD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. have?
Some of 4463 RAINBOW BLVD.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
4463 RAINBOW BLVD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. is pet friendly.
Does 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. offer parking?
Yes, 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. offers parking.
Does 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. have a pool?
No, 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. does not have a pool.
Does 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4463 RAINBOW BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.

