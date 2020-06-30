4449 Booth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Cute home in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Large, fenced yard. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. All original hardwood floors refinished. Fully finished basement leading into the garage. Washer/dryer included.



Pets allowed with separate deposit and pet rent. Tenant responsible for all lawn maintenance and utilities.

**ACTUAL ADDRESS IS 4448 BOOTH **

Located in Rosedale subdivision, minutes from the Plaza, Westport, 39th Street and KU Med.



House has a new roof and updated electrical.