4449 Booth Street

Amenities
Cute home in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Large, fenced yard. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. All original hardwood floors refinished. Fully finished basement leading into the garage. Washer/dryer included.
Pets allowed with separate deposit and pet rent. Tenant responsible for all lawn maintenance and utilities.
**ACTUAL ADDRESS IS 4448 BOOTH **
Located in Rosedale subdivision, minutes from the Plaza, Westport, 39th Street and KU Med.
House has a new roof and updated electrical.