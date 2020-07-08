All apartments in Kansas City
4332 Maggie Lane
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM

4332 Maggie Lane

4332 Maggie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4332 Maggie Lane, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous remodel in Wyandotte Village!
Ring the doorbell on your way in, it will be magic to your ears!
Step in your front door to a beautiful living room with nicely refinished hardwood floors, updated lighting, and ceiling fan.
Beautiful hardwood floors and natural light throughout the entire home!
Living room flows into dining room with nice light fixture and closet.
Bright stunning kitchen has granite countertops with beautiful tile backsplash, updated fixtures and white cabinets.
Window over kitchen sink looks into backyard.
Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, gas five burner stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave, all stainless steel!
Fantastic updated bathroom has gorgeous tile and updated fixtures!
Two good size bedrooms with immaculate hardwood floors, closets and tons of natural light!
Nice size dry basement has washer dryer, drive in garage with enough room for two cars and all of the storage space!
Walk out your kitchen side door to get to the large backyard with storage shed.
Home also has a large driveway with enough room to park four plus cars!
Hurry now come take a look before it's gone!
Strict no pet policy.
1 year lease.
Tenants pay gas, electricity, water/sewer/trash and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 Maggie Lane have any available units?
4332 Maggie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4332 Maggie Lane have?
Some of 4332 Maggie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 Maggie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4332 Maggie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 Maggie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4332 Maggie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4332 Maggie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4332 Maggie Lane offers parking.
Does 4332 Maggie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4332 Maggie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 Maggie Lane have a pool?
No, 4332 Maggie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4332 Maggie Lane have accessible units?
No, 4332 Maggie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 Maggie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4332 Maggie Lane has units with dishwashers.

