4332 Maggie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous remodel in Wyandotte Village!

Ring the doorbell on your way in, it will be magic to your ears!

Step in your front door to a beautiful living room with nicely refinished hardwood floors, updated lighting, and ceiling fan.

Beautiful hardwood floors and natural light throughout the entire home!

Living room flows into dining room with nice light fixture and closet.

Bright stunning kitchen has granite countertops with beautiful tile backsplash, updated fixtures and white cabinets.

Window over kitchen sink looks into backyard.

Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, gas five burner stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave, all stainless steel!

Fantastic updated bathroom has gorgeous tile and updated fixtures!

Two good size bedrooms with immaculate hardwood floors, closets and tons of natural light!

Nice size dry basement has washer dryer, drive in garage with enough room for two cars and all of the storage space!

Walk out your kitchen side door to get to the large backyard with storage shed.

Home also has a large driveway with enough room to park four plus cars!

Hurry now come take a look before it's gone!

Strict no pet policy.

1 year lease.

Tenants pay gas, electricity, water/sewer/trash and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal.