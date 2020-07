Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0725d000ac ---- Newly renovated right by KU Med! These apartments feature the security of a controlled access building, the convenience of an off-street parking lot, on-site laundry, spacious kitchens with lots of cabinets, upgrades, and improvements throughout. Pets Welcome! Google Fiber available! Come see why Fisher Court should be your next home!