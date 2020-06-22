4024 Booth Street

Amenities
Hurry! This house won't last long. March Madness special - 1/2 off your first months's rent and waived pet rent with a 13-month lease!
Blocks away from great food and nightlife on 39th Street and Westport, not to mention all of the great restaurants on Southwest Boulevard! Easy access to I-35 and State Line.
Location and convenience, all wrapped up in a cute Bungalow house!
This quaint gem is about a 4-minute walk to KU Hospital / Med Center and makes a perfect rental for doctors, residents or med students.
House has been freshly renovated, has off-street parking a big, fenced back yard, new stainless steel stove and microwave and great basement storage space.
Pets accepted with a pet deposit (varies by type/size of pet) and monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.