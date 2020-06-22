All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4024 Booth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
4024 Booth Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4024 Booth Street

4024 Booth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4024 Booth Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hurry! This house won't last long. March Madness special - 1/2 off your first months's rent and waived pet rent with a 13-month lease!

Blocks away from great food and nightlife on 39th Street and Westport, not to mention all of the great restaurants on Southwest Boulevard! Easy access to I-35 and State Line.

Location and convenience, all wrapped up in a cute Bungalow house!
This quaint gem is about a 4-minute walk to KU Hospital / Med Center and makes a perfect rental for doctors, residents or med students.

House has been freshly renovated, has off-street parking a big, fenced back yard, new stainless steel stove and microwave and great basement storage space.

Pets accepted with a pet deposit (varies by type/size of pet) and monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4024 Booth Street have any available units?
4024 Booth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4024 Booth Street have?
Some of 4024 Booth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4024 Booth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Booth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Booth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4024 Booth Street is pet friendly.
Does 4024 Booth Street offer parking?
Yes, 4024 Booth Street offers parking.
Does 4024 Booth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4024 Booth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Booth Street have a pool?
No, 4024 Booth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4024 Booth Street have accessible units?
No, 4024 Booth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Booth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4024 Booth Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City