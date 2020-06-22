4024 Booth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hurry! This house won't last long. March Madness special - 1/2 off your first months's rent and waived pet rent with a 13-month lease!



Blocks away from great food and nightlife on 39th Street and Westport, not to mention all of the great restaurants on Southwest Boulevard! Easy access to I-35 and State Line.



Location and convenience, all wrapped up in a cute Bungalow house!

This quaint gem is about a 4-minute walk to KU Hospital / Med Center and makes a perfect rental for doctors, residents or med students.



House has been freshly renovated, has off-street parking a big, fenced back yard, new stainless steel stove and microwave and great basement storage space.



Pets accepted with a pet deposit (varies by type/size of pet) and monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.