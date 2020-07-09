All apartments in Kansas City
3908 Springfield St
Last updated July 3 2020 at 6:55 PM

3908 Springfield St

3908 Springfield St · (816) 312-4768
Location

3908 Springfield St, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3908 Springfield is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse renting for $1,900 a month with a $1,900 security deposit. Location is just a few blocks from KU Med. Features include recently updated amenities with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. With 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms down stairs it is a perfect setup for multiple roommates. Utilities are the responsibility of the resident and renters insurance is required. Pets welcome upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 Springfield St have any available units?
3908 Springfield St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 Springfield St have?
Some of 3908 Springfield St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 Springfield St currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Springfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Springfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 Springfield St is pet friendly.
Does 3908 Springfield St offer parking?
No, 3908 Springfield St does not offer parking.
Does 3908 Springfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3908 Springfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Springfield St have a pool?
No, 3908 Springfield St does not have a pool.
Does 3908 Springfield St have accessible units?
No, 3908 Springfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Springfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 Springfield St does not have units with dishwashers.
