3908 Springfield St

3908 Springfield is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse renting for $1,900 a month with a $1,900 security deposit. Location is just a few blocks from KU Med. Features include recently updated amenities with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. With 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms down stairs it is a perfect setup for multiple roommates. Utilities are the responsibility of the resident and renters insurance is required. Pets welcome upon approval.