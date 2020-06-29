All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
307 N 16th St RIIB-215
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

307 N 16th St RIIB-215

307 North 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 North 16th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102
Riverview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
307 N 16th St ~ Immaculate 3 Bedroom! - Coming Soon! This 1296 sq ft property was built in 1925 and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, basement, huge kitchen, large front porch and large lot with off street parking. It has been updated with fresh paint and flooring. Call 816.503.6219 today to schedule a tour. Application fee is ONLY $35 per adult. Not accepting section 8. Pets welcome with additional fee Tenant is responsible for utilities, lawn care/ snow removal. Must make 3.25 the rent, no evictions in the last 3 years. Serious inquiries only. Call now!

(RLNE5211312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 have any available units?
307 N 16th St RIIB-215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 have?
Some of 307 N 16th St RIIB-215's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 currently offering any rent specials?
307 N 16th St RIIB-215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 is pet friendly.
Does 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 offer parking?
Yes, 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 offers parking.
Does 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 have a pool?
No, 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 does not have a pool.
Does 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 have accessible units?
No, 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 does not have accessible units.
Does 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 N 16th St RIIB-215 does not have units with dishwashers.

