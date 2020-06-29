307 N 16th St RIIB-215

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

307 N 16th St ~ Immaculate 3 Bedroom! - Coming Soon! This 1296 sq ft property was built in 1925 and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, basement, huge kitchen, large front porch and large lot with off street parking. It has been updated with fresh paint and flooring. Call 816.503.6219 today to schedule a tour. Application fee is ONLY $35 per adult. Not accepting section 8. Pets welcome with additional fee Tenant is responsible for utilities, lawn care/ snow removal. Must make 3.25 the rent, no evictions in the last 3 years. Serious inquiries only. Call now!



(RLNE5211312)