2310 W 41st Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location! Large 1,652 sqft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just blocks from KU, Joe's KC Bar-B-Que and just a quick drive to the Plaza, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and Westport! Great HWY access as well. Main level Master Suite 2 Bedrooms/Bath upstairs with Flex Space & Both rooms have their own separate built in a/c unit! Large Foyer with hardwood floors with adjoining dining room/living room and sitting room leading to the master suite. Galley style kitchen with own entrance from the front. Large lot. Remote access garage that leads to the Unfinished basement used for laundry and additional storage. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and good rental history. Pets are negotiable with a $250 non refundable deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. $157 admin fee. *Tenants are responsible for utilities and lawn care. *Virtual Tour available!!