Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:34 PM

2310 W 41st Avenue

2310 West 41st Avenue · (636) 359-7073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2310 West 41st Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1652 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location! Large 1,652 sqft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just blocks from KU, Joe's KC Bar-B-Que and just a quick drive to the Plaza, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and Westport! Great HWY access as well. Main level Master Suite 2 Bedrooms/Bath upstairs with Flex Space & Both rooms have their own separate built in a/c unit! Large Foyer with hardwood floors with adjoining dining room/living room and sitting room leading to the master suite. Galley style kitchen with own entrance from the front. Large lot. Remote access garage that leads to the Unfinished basement used for laundry and additional storage. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and good rental history. Pets are negotiable with a $250 non refundable deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. $157 admin fee. *Tenants are responsible for utilities and lawn care. *Virtual Tour available!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 W 41st Avenue have any available units?
2310 W 41st Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 W 41st Avenue have?
Some of 2310 W 41st Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 W 41st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2310 W 41st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 W 41st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 W 41st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2310 W 41st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2310 W 41st Avenue offers parking.
Does 2310 W 41st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 W 41st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 W 41st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2310 W 41st Avenue has a pool.
Does 2310 W 41st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2310 W 41st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 W 41st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 W 41st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
