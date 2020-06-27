All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1937 Barber Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1937 Barber Avenue
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

1937 Barber Avenue

1937 Barber Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1937 Barber Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. 1,300 square feet with living room, family room, and additional large office space. Modern frieze carpet, upscale decorative stair carpet, and contemporary paint! Perfect for roommates and students with separate living/bath levels. Gas Fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylight, attached garage with automatic opener, large eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space (includes stainless stove, fridge, and dishwasher), laundry hookups, tons of closet space, deck for outdoor entertaining. Modern lighting, contemporary and updated -- nice! Minutes to downtown, the new Power and Light district, Westport, 39th Street shops/dining, KU Med Center and the Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Barber Avenue have any available units?
1937 Barber Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1937 Barber Avenue have?
Some of 1937 Barber Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 Barber Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Barber Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Barber Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1937 Barber Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1937 Barber Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1937 Barber Avenue offers parking.
Does 1937 Barber Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 Barber Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Barber Avenue have a pool?
No, 1937 Barber Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1937 Barber Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1937 Barber Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Barber Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1937 Barber Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City