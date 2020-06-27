1937 Barber Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. 1,300 square feet with living room, family room, and additional large office space. Modern frieze carpet, upscale decorative stair carpet, and contemporary paint! Perfect for roommates and students with separate living/bath levels. Gas Fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylight, attached garage with automatic opener, large eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space (includes stainless stove, fridge, and dishwasher), laundry hookups, tons of closet space, deck for outdoor entertaining. Modern lighting, contemporary and updated -- nice! Minutes to downtown, the new Power and Light district, Westport, 39th Street shops/dining, KU Med Center and the Plaza.