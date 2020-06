Amenities

air conditioning extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bath home for rent located at 1535 Waverly Ave, Kansas City, KS and rents for $750.00 a month . Refrigerator and stove will be provided. The property has central air conditioning with off street parking and a basement for extra storage. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or call 913.283.7125 or 636.887.6769.