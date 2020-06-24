Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:45 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A
1530 N 55 Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1530 N 55 Dr, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado
Amenities
in unit laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
Remodeled 2 bedroom unit. Newer kitchen. Completely remodeled bathroom, new hardwood flooring throughout. Google Fiber ready. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Secured key entry building. Designated parking. All electric.
2 bedroom 1 bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A have any available units?
1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, KS
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A have?
Some of 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A offers parking.
Does 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A have a pool?
No, 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with Parking
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Topeka, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
Rosedale
Apartments Near Colleges
Kansas City Kansas Community College
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City