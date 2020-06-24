All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:45 AM

1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A

1530 N 55 Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1530 N 55 Dr, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
Remodeled 2 bedroom unit. Newer kitchen. Completely remodeled bathroom, new hardwood flooring throughout. Google Fiber ready. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Secured key entry building. Designated parking. All electric.
2 bedroom 1 bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A have any available units?
1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A have?
Some of 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A offers parking.
Does 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A have a pool?
No, 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 N. 55th Dr Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City