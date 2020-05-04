1430 N 55th Drive, Unit B

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment.



Perfect location located between State Avenue and Parallel Parkway with easy access to I-635 and I-70.



Hardwood floors throughout

Large kitchen

Deck on the back of home.



Off street parking. Blinds on all windows.



Ceramic tile surround in shower.



Monthly rent: $650.000

Security deposit: $650.00 on approved credit

Application fee: $45.00 per person over the age of 18

Pet fee: $300.00 non-refundable for 1st pet.

Pet deposit: $300.00 for second pet. (Refundable at move out minus damages)



Tenant responsible for all utilities.