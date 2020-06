Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

This is a very large end unit, available now. Lot's of new in this home. It's also wired for Google Fiber. 2 parking spots are not covered, the landlord takes care of the lawn.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.