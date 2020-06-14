818 E Parma Way

Remodeled 3 Bed Home - Remodeled 3 Bed home with lots of updates. Granite Counter tops in the kitchen with lots of cabinets. Nice Great Room on the lower level that walks in from the driveway. Washer and Dryer hookups and a second Full Bath off the great room. Garage on front of house is for access to storage area or motorcycle storage.
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
