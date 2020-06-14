All apartments in Gardner
818 E Parma Way
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

818 E Parma Way

818 Parma Way · No Longer Available
Location

818 Parma Way, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bed Home - Remodeled 3 Bed home with lots of updates. Granite Counter tops in the kitchen with lots of cabinets. Nice Great Room on the lower level that walks in from the driveway. Washer and Dryer hookups and a second Full Bath off the great room. Garage on front of house is for access to storage area or motorcycle storage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2952686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 E Parma Way have any available units?
818 E Parma Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 E Parma Way have?
Some of 818 E Parma Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 E Parma Way currently offering any rent specials?
818 E Parma Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 E Parma Way pet-friendly?
No, 818 E Parma Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardner.
Does 818 E Parma Way offer parking?
Yes, 818 E Parma Way does offer parking.
Does 818 E Parma Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 E Parma Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 E Parma Way have a pool?
No, 818 E Parma Way does not have a pool.
Does 818 E Parma Way have accessible units?
No, 818 E Parma Way does not have accessible units.
Does 818 E Parma Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 E Parma Way does not have units with dishwashers.
