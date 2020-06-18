All apartments in Gardner
775 S Magnolia Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

775 S Magnolia Street

775 S Magnolia St · No Longer Available
Location

775 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
775 S Magnolia Street Available 08/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on August 1st!

Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home in Gardner! This home WILL NOT last long. This home features a great, functional floor plan with all the modern upgrades. The kitchen has all major appliances and the laundry room has washer and dryer hook ups. We are pet friendly, so be sure to ask us about our pet policy!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5840001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 S Magnolia Street have any available units?
775 S Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 775 S Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
775 S Magnolia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 S Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 775 S Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 775 S Magnolia Street offer parking?
No, 775 S Magnolia Street does not offer parking.
Does 775 S Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 775 S Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 S Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 775 S Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 775 S Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 775 S Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 775 S Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 775 S Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 775 S Magnolia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 775 S Magnolia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
