Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

766 S Magnolia Street

766 S Magnolia St · (800) 314-4490
Location

766 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS 66030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 766 S Magnolia Street · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
*Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing*

This gorgeous brand new four bedroom, two bath home is located in Gardner, Kansas and close to local restaurants, gym, and entertainment venues. It offers spacious rooms, luxury vinyl plank in common areas and carpet in bedrooms... and a nice size kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Ask about our Hometown Hero Program!!

We are PET FRIENDLY!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5595526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 S Magnolia Street have any available units?
766 S Magnolia Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 766 S Magnolia Street have?
Some of 766 S Magnolia Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 S Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
766 S Magnolia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 S Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 766 S Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 766 S Magnolia Street offer parking?
No, 766 S Magnolia Street does not offer parking.
Does 766 S Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 766 S Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 S Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 766 S Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 766 S Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 766 S Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 766 S Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 766 S Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
