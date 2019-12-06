652 N Pine Cir

Amenities

Another great property from Renters Warehouse and the Dave Tomassi leasing team. Available 12/15. Text or call 785-969-8857. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, cozy living room with fireplace, 2 car garage and a large fenced in backyard. The home features new carpet throughout, a large finished family room in the basement and high ceilings with an over sized window in the master bedroom. Walking distance to Gardner Edgerton High School. Available now, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. No evictions, No felonies, and good rental history. No Section 8. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Pets negotiable with additional deposit