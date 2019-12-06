All apartments in Gardner
652 N Pine Cir
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:35 AM

652 N Pine Cir

652 N Pine Ct · No Longer Available
Location

652 N Pine Ct, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another great property from Renters Warehouse and the Dave Tomassi leasing team. Available 12/15. Text or call 785-969-8857. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, cozy living room with fireplace, 2 car garage and a large fenced in backyard. The home features new carpet throughout, a large finished family room in the basement and high ceilings with an over sized window in the master bedroom. Walking distance to Gardner Edgerton High School. Available now, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. No evictions, No felonies, and good rental history. No Section 8. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Pets negotiable with additional deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 N Pine Cir have any available units?
652 N Pine Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 652 N Pine Cir have?
Some of 652 N Pine Cir's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 N Pine Cir currently offering any rent specials?
652 N Pine Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 N Pine Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 N Pine Cir is pet friendly.
Does 652 N Pine Cir offer parking?
Yes, 652 N Pine Cir offers parking.
Does 652 N Pine Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 N Pine Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 N Pine Cir have a pool?
No, 652 N Pine Cir does not have a pool.
Does 652 N Pine Cir have accessible units?
No, 652 N Pine Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 652 N Pine Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 652 N Pine Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
