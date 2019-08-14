640 N Locust St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/425c0ea064 ---- *THIS UNIT HAS BEEN RENTED BUT CAN BE VIEWED UNTIL MONDAY AUGUST 12th *Additional Fountain Gate homes available. Please contact our Leasing team directly for a full availability list. The Fountain Gate community is located off N Center St & W Fountain Cir. The Fountain Gate Village Homes are located in the award winning and Nationally Ranked Gardner-Edgerton School District. This community features charming single family homes. Entry Level includes nice open Living Room. ?Stairs from entry level lead to upper level that offers an Eat-In Kitchen that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal and pantry. Full hall bath, Master bedroom with Master bath, and both secondary bedrooms. Stairs from entry also lead to the two car garage and unfinished basement that works great as extra storage or an additional play space! All homes have good size backyards with concrete patios or decks which offer hours of outside fun for Adults, Children and pets. Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information or to fill out an application, please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/fountian-gate-vilage