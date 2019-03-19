532 South Poplar Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has an open floor plan with a lot of great amenities. It includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island in the kitchen. There is a sliding glass door in the dining area that leads to the back deck. In the basement, there is a 4th bedroom, a bonus room, the laundry room with a full bath! Come tour this home today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.