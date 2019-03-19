All apartments in Gardner
528 South Poplar Street
528 South Poplar Street

528 South Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

528 South Poplar Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Summer is HERE and we are waiving your application fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. You'll love the exterior of the home from the stone to structural design of the home. The living room has plush carpet and great natural lighting flowing through the area. The open floor plans allows the kitchen and living area to flow together. Preparing your favorite meals in the kitchen will be a delight, it includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Imagine eating your meals in the dining area steps away from the back deck that allows you to enjoy all the views of the yard. The bathrooms have a bronze finish and also has granite counter tops. All the bedrooms are upstairs in the home. The home also has an unfinished basement for additional storage space. Come check out this home today before its gone.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 South Poplar Street have any available units?
528 South Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 South Poplar Street have?
Some of 528 South Poplar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 South Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
528 South Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 South Poplar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 South Poplar Street is pet friendly.
Does 528 South Poplar Street offer parking?
No, 528 South Poplar Street does not offer parking.
Does 528 South Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 South Poplar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 South Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 528 South Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 528 South Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 528 South Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 528 South Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 South Poplar Street does not have units with dishwashers.

