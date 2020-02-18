All apartments in Gardner
Gardner, KS
519 South Poplar Street
519 South Poplar Street

519 South Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

519 South Poplar Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 South Poplar Street have any available units?
519 South Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 519 South Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
519 South Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 South Poplar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 South Poplar Street is pet friendly.
Does 519 South Poplar Street offer parking?
No, 519 South Poplar Street does not offer parking.
Does 519 South Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 South Poplar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 South Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 519 South Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 519 South Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 519 South Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 519 South Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 South Poplar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 South Poplar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 South Poplar Street does not have units with air conditioning.

