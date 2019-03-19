All apartments in Gardner
Gardner, KS
500 South Poplar Street
Location

500 South Poplar Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also includes an island for extra prep space and storage. The living room is open with large windows and an electric fireplace. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and an attached en-suite bathroom that includes double sinks and a bathtub. The basement area is finished with a third full bathroom, a fourth bedroom, and the laundry room. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a beautiful wooden deck, and the home has a two car garage in the front. Just built in June of 2018, this beautiful home will not be available for long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

