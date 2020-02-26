31875 West 172nd Street

Amenities

This newer Sherman floor plan has four bedrooms, three baths and the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

The floor plan is a split level with a nice spacious living area and a beautiful deck, perfect place to relax and enjoy the beauty around you. Luxury Vinyl Plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.

This home has a finished bedroom and bath in the basement along with an unfinished area for storage, possibly an office or craft area, or more room for the kids to play. This home is worth a look...



A wooden privacy fence can be added for an additional $50 per month.



St Johns Highlands community is conveniently located minutes from Madison Elementary School and Gardner Edgerton High School, shopping, and businesses that include JB Hunt and the Amazon Distribution Center.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

