Gardner, KS
31875 West 172nd Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:08 PM

31875 West 172nd Street

31875 West 172nd Street · No Longer Available
31875 West 172nd Street, Gardner, KS 66030

patio / balcony
pet friendly
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newer Sherman floor plan has four bedrooms, three baths and the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.
The floor plan is a split level with a nice spacious living area and a beautiful deck, perfect place to relax and enjoy the beauty around you. Luxury Vinyl Plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.
This home has a finished bedroom and bath in the basement along with an unfinished area for storage, possibly an office or craft area, or more room for the kids to play. This home is worth a look...

A wooden privacy fence can be added for an additional $50 per month.

St Johns Highlands community is conveniently located minutes from Madison Elementary School and Gardner Edgerton High School, shopping, and businesses that include JB Hunt and the Amazon Distribution Center.

Utilize our self-showing system for this property here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1194810?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

