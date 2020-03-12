All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 31815 W 172nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
31815 W 172nd Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

31815 W 172nd Street

31815 West 172nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

31815 West 172nd Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
31815 W 172nd Street Available 03/27/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home

Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.
The Patriot floor plan provides 1,494 square feet of room that includes a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area. Modern color palette and luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.

This home also has a full unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage plus room for the kids to play.

The community is a close distance to shopping and businesses that include JB Hunt and the Amazon Distribution Center.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4737973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31815 W 172nd Street have any available units?
31815 W 172nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 31815 W 172nd Street have?
Some of 31815 W 172nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31815 W 172nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
31815 W 172nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31815 W 172nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31815 W 172nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 31815 W 172nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 31815 W 172nd Street offers parking.
Does 31815 W 172nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31815 W 172nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31815 W 172nd Street have a pool?
No, 31815 W 172nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 31815 W 172nd Street have accessible units?
No, 31815 W 172nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31815 W 172nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31815 W 172nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City