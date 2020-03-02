29201 W 185th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available 03/20/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath House with Fenced Yard - Property Id: 85612



$1500 per month for a 13 month lease or

$1525 per month for a 12 month lease

Beautiful House built in 2001

3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms

2 car garage with openers

Fully equipped kitchen

Living room with fireplace

Family room walk to backyard

Formal dining room walk out to large deck

Community pool

Laundry hookups

Beautiful house in Johnson County at townhouse price

Close to Olathe and Overland Park, easy access to downtown Kansas City

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85612

Property Id 85612



(RLNE5512527)