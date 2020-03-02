All apartments in Gardner
29201 W 185th Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

29201 W 185th Street

29201 West 185th Street · No Longer Available
Location

29201 West 185th Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available 03/20/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath House with Fenced Yard - Property Id: 85612

$1500 per month for a 13 month lease or
$1525 per month for a 12 month lease
Beautiful House built in 2001
3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms
2 car garage with openers
Fully equipped kitchen
Living room with fireplace
Family room walk to backyard
Formal dining room walk out to large deck
Community pool
Laundry hookups
Beautiful house in Johnson County at townhouse price
Close to Olathe and Overland Park, easy access to downtown Kansas City
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85612
Property Id 85612

(RLNE5512527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29201 W 185th Street have any available units?
29201 W 185th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 29201 W 185th Street have?
Some of 29201 W 185th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29201 W 185th Street currently offering any rent specials?
29201 W 185th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29201 W 185th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 29201 W 185th Street is pet friendly.
Does 29201 W 185th Street offer parking?
Yes, 29201 W 185th Street offers parking.
Does 29201 W 185th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29201 W 185th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29201 W 185th Street have a pool?
Yes, 29201 W 185th Street has a pool.
Does 29201 W 185th Street have accessible units?
No, 29201 W 185th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29201 W 185th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29201 W 185th Street has units with dishwashers.

