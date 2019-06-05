Amenities

206 N Laurel St Available 07/01/19 LEASE PENDING - Follow link to schedule!

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. www.adastrarealty.com



Check out this immaculate Gardner town-home only 2 years old! Spacious two story plan featuring two oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 1/2 baths. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry & large island w/breakfast bar. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. 2 inch blinds throughout. Energy saving features include high-efficiency furnace & water heater plus double pane low-E windows. Easy walking distance to beautiful neighborhood pool & play area. PETS ACCEPTED on a case by case situation.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). PETS ACCEPTED on a case by case situation. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



