All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 206 N Laurel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
206 N Laurel St
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

206 N Laurel St

206 North Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

206 North Laurel Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
206 N Laurel St Available 07/01/19 LEASE PENDING - Follow link to schedule!
https://renter.rently.com/properties/906897?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. www.adastrarealty.com

Check out this immaculate Gardner town-home only 2 years old! Spacious two story plan featuring two oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 1/2 baths. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry & large island w/breakfast bar. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. 2 inch blinds throughout. Energy saving features include high-efficiency furnace & water heater plus double pane low-E windows. Easy walking distance to beautiful neighborhood pool & play area. PETS ACCEPTED on a case by case situation.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). PETS ACCEPTED on a case by case situation. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4773861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 N Laurel St have any available units?
206 N Laurel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 N Laurel St have?
Some of 206 N Laurel St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 N Laurel St currently offering any rent specials?
206 N Laurel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 N Laurel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 N Laurel St is pet friendly.
Does 206 N Laurel St offer parking?
Yes, 206 N Laurel St offers parking.
Does 206 N Laurel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 N Laurel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 N Laurel St have a pool?
Yes, 206 N Laurel St has a pool.
Does 206 N Laurel St have accessible units?
No, 206 N Laurel St does not have accessible units.
Does 206 N Laurel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 N Laurel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City