17189 Pratt Street

Ask about our Home Town Hero Program! You could receive up to $200 off the first month's rent...



This almost new four bedroom, three bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

Our Sunrise floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances that is open to an equally nice sized living area.

Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.

This home also has a partial finished basement with bedroom and bath plus room for storage, possibly an office or craft area or room for the kids to play.

The community is a close distance to shopping and businesses that include Coleman,DuPont, Unilever, and Amazon Distribution Center.

This home is worth a look...



**Fence can be added for an additional $50.00 per month



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,520, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,420, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

