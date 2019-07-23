All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 17189 Pratt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
17189 Pratt Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:22 PM

17189 Pratt Street

17189 Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17189 Pratt Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ask about our Home Town Hero Program! You could receive up to $200 off the first month's rent...

This almost new four bedroom, three bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.
Our Sunrise floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances that is open to an equally nice sized living area.
Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.
This home also has a partial finished basement with bedroom and bath plus room for storage, possibly an office or craft area or room for the kids to play.
The community is a close distance to shopping and businesses that include Coleman,DuPont, Unilever, and Amazon Distribution Center.
This home is worth a look...

**Fence can be added for an additional $50.00 per month

Utilize the self-showing system on this home here: https://secure.rently.com/properties/938858?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,520, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,420, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17189 Pratt Street have any available units?
17189 Pratt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 17189 Pratt Street currently offering any rent specials?
17189 Pratt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17189 Pratt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17189 Pratt Street is pet friendly.
Does 17189 Pratt Street offer parking?
No, 17189 Pratt Street does not offer parking.
Does 17189 Pratt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17189 Pratt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17189 Pratt Street have a pool?
No, 17189 Pratt Street does not have a pool.
Does 17189 Pratt Street have accessible units?
No, 17189 Pratt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17189 Pratt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17189 Pratt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17189 Pratt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17189 Pratt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City