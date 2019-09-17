6043 Granada Street.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d720241057 ---- Charming Fairway home on a large corner lot. Just minutes away from Kansas City Plaza and Prairie Village shops. Home has been completely remodeled with high end appliances and beautiful lighting throughout. Plenty of room for entertainment inside or on the patio. 1 car garage. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompanykansascity.com/pdf/screening-guidlines.pdf This property is on our self-show program. Showings need be approved to be accepted, showing approved M-F 9:00 am - 5 pm. Available: Now! Lease Term: 12 Months Utilities Included: None Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. © 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.