140 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Zionsville, IN
Zionsville, Indiana, is the hometown of many sports people, past and present, and has contributed a good number of men to the Indianapolis Colts football team over the years, including Antoine Bethea, Gary Brackett, Dallas Clark, Austin Collie, Ryan Diem, Rob Morris, and Chuck Pagano, the current head coach. It's always game time in Zionsville!
The city of Zionsville is found in Boone County, Indiana, and is only about 10 miles north of the major hub of Indianapolis to the south / southeast. As of the 2010 census, the population of the city was 14,160, and there are roughly 5,000 homes spread out across the city's boundaries. The weather in the city is categorized as humid subtropical, meaning the summers are usually hot and humid, and the winters are usually cool to mild, but rarely cold. Being only 17 minutes outside of Indianapolis, there are lots of other suburbs and settlements in the immediate area, such as Pike Township to the south and Carmel to the east. Getting around is also simple with Route 52, which circles Indianapolis, only a mile or so away, and State Route 421 linking straight to it through the city. See more
Finding an apartment in Zionsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.