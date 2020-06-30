76 1/2 S Main St C

Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils microwave range oven refrigerator

Zionsville Main St Apartment C - Property Id: 245062



Location location location! Historical building in the Village of Zionsville on Main Street. We have a one bedroom apartment on second level available. All new flooring, bathroom, kitchen, appliances etc. Everything new!



Apartment is 800SqFt with High ceilings that over looking Main Street!



Tenant pays for utilities -High efficiency electric & water

Owner pays for trash

Communal coin laundry available in building. Only 3 apartments in building with lots of privacy!



No pets

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245062

No Pets Allowed



