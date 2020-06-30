76 1/2 S Main St C

Amenities
Zionsville Main St Apartment C - Property Id: 245062
Location location location! Historical building in the Village of Zionsville on Main Street. We have a one bedroom apartment on second level available. All new flooring, bathroom, kitchen, appliances etc. Everything new!
Apartment is 800SqFt with High ceilings that over looking Main Street!
Tenant pays for utilities -High efficiency electric & water
Owner pays for trash
Communal coin laundry available in building. Only 3 apartments in building with lots of privacy!
No pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245062
Property Id 245062
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5645838)