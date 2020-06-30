All apartments in Zionsville
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

76 1/2 S Main St C

76 1/2 S Main St · No Longer Available
Location

76 1/2 S Main St, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Zionsville Main St Apartment C - Property Id: 245062

Location location location! Historical building in the Village of Zionsville on Main Street. We have a one bedroom apartment on second level available. All new flooring, bathroom, kitchen, appliances etc. Everything new!

Apartment is 800SqFt with High ceilings that over looking Main Street!

Tenant pays for utilities -High efficiency electric & water
Owner pays for trash
Communal coin laundry available in building. Only 3 apartments in building with lots of privacy!

No pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245062
Property Id 245062

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5645838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 1/2 S Main St C have any available units?
76 1/2 S Main St C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 76 1/2 S Main St C have?
Some of 76 1/2 S Main St C's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 1/2 S Main St C currently offering any rent specials?
76 1/2 S Main St C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 1/2 S Main St C pet-friendly?
No, 76 1/2 S Main St C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 76 1/2 S Main St C offer parking?
No, 76 1/2 S Main St C does not offer parking.
Does 76 1/2 S Main St C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 1/2 S Main St C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 1/2 S Main St C have a pool?
No, 76 1/2 S Main St C does not have a pool.
Does 76 1/2 S Main St C have accessible units?
No, 76 1/2 S Main St C does not have accessible units.
Does 76 1/2 S Main St C have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 1/2 S Main St C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 1/2 S Main St C have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 1/2 S Main St C does not have units with air conditioning.

